5 'criminals' Busted In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM

5 'criminals' busted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Sillanwali police Friday raided different localities and arrested five alleged criminals.

Those arrested included two proclaimed offenders, Waheed and Javed. They were wanted in 33 heinous cases including dacoities, robberies, cattle theft and others.

Police also recovered valuables worth Rs. 2.5 million from them.

