5 Criminals Held

Published June 07, 2022

5 criminals held

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested five criminals including drug peddlers from different areas of the city, recovered 495 gram hashish and three bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He, in a news release, said two accused arrested by the teams of Koral and Khana police stations for drug peddling were identified as Sohail Khaliq and Shahid Khan and 495 gram hashish was recovered from their possession.

Likewise, the teams of Bhara Kahu and Koral police stations held two accused for possessing illegal weapons namely Jahid Khan and Raja Taimur and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Moreover, the Khana police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ali during snap checking and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

The spokesman said cases against all of them had been registered and further investigation was underway.

He said Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan had appreciated the overall performance of the police teams and further ordered to intensify the crackdown.

"Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard" the IGP was quoted as saying.

