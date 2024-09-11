5 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The district police arrested five alleged criminals and recovered contraband from them,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities,netted Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman and recovered 2-kg hashish,1-kg opium, three guns and four pistols from them.

Further investigation was underway.