5 criminals held; drugs recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The City Police, with the aim to minimise the increasing crime rate in the city and its adjacent areas, on Wednesday launched a crackdown and netted five outlaws, who were allegedly involved in anti-social activities.

According to police sources, Police have arrested five wanted criminals and recovered 2200 grams of marijuana (charras),1100 litres of liquor, 03 illegal weapons and a huge cache of ammunition from their possession.

Further investigations are underway.