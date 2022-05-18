UrduPoint.com

5 Criminals Held; Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 08:00 PM

5 criminals held; drugs recovered

The City Police, with the aim to minimise the increasing crime rate in the city and its adjacent areas, on Wednesday launched a crackdown and netted five outlaws, who were allegedly involved in anti-social activities

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The City Police, with the aim to minimise the increasing crime rate in the city and its adjacent areas, on Wednesday launched a crackdown and netted five outlaws, who were allegedly involved in anti-social activities.

According to police sources, Police have arrested five wanted criminals and recovered 2200 grams of marijuana (charras),1100 litres of liquor, 03 illegal weapons and a huge cache of ammunition from their possession.

Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

97% complaints received on PM Portal addressed

97% complaints received on PM Portal addressed

22 seconds ago
 12 kanal state land retrieved from illegal occupan ..

12 kanal state land retrieved from illegal occupants

24 seconds ago
 Blinken Refuses Comment on Turkey Blocking NATO Ta ..

Blinken Refuses Comment on Turkey Blocking NATO Talks on Sweden, Finland Entry

25 seconds ago
 27 injured in road accident on Hazara-Mansehra mot ..

27 injured in road accident on Hazara-Mansehra motorway

27 seconds ago
 Pensioner welfare Association GU urges payment of ..

Pensioner welfare Association GU urges payment of pension, outstanding dues

3 minutes ago
 9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.