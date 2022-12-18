5 dacoits arrested, 12 motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sadar police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its five active members along with recovery of 12 motorcycles and other items.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO Sadar Inspector Ayub Sahi, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting five gangsters including ring leader Javaid and his accomplices -- Usman, Shahid, Ali Raza and Muhammad Murtaza.

All these gangsters were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered 17 mobile phones, Rs 2.2 million in cash, illicit weapons and other items from them, he added.