5 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) City police busted two dacoit gangs by arresting their five members along with illegal weapons,cash and other items, here on Friday.

Police spokesman said that Millat Town police on a tip-off conducted raid in Bhaiwala and arrested three outlaws of a dacoit gang who were wanted by the police in a number of cases.

Similarly, Madina Town police also nabbed two dacoits from Saeed colony and recovered motorcycle,cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.