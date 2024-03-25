Open Menu

5 Dacoits Arrested, Loot Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

5 dacoits arrested, loot recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested 5 dacoits and recovered looted items including motorcycles and Currency from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that Thikriwala police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed 4 outlaws including Bilal, Nauman, Ehtisham and Faizan, who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered a looted motorcycle, cash, mobile phones and illicit weapons from their possession while an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Satiana police arrested a dacoit, Anwar, after an encounter near Chak No.40-GB where the accused along with his five accomplices including a woman had deprived five citizens of their cash and valuables.

The police locked the accused behind bars and started an investigation for arrest of the accused including Adeel, Waqas, Shehbaz and Samreen Bibi, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Women From

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

2 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

2 hours ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

2 hours ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

3 hours ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

3 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

3 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

3 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

5 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

6 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan