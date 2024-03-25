5 Dacoits Arrested, Loot Recovered
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested 5 dacoits and recovered looted items including motorcycles and Currency from their possession.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that Thikriwala police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed 4 outlaws including Bilal, Nauman, Ehtisham and Faizan, who were wanted in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered a looted motorcycle, cash, mobile phones and illicit weapons from their possession while an investigation is ongoing.
Meanwhile, Satiana police arrested a dacoit, Anwar, after an encounter near Chak No.40-GB where the accused along with his five accomplices including a woman had deprived five citizens of their cash and valuables.
The police locked the accused behind bars and started an investigation for arrest of the accused including Adeel, Waqas, Shehbaz and Samreen Bibi, the spokesman added.
