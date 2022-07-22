UrduPoint.com

5 Dacoits Arrested, Motorcycles, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 07:35 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Dijkot police have arrested five-member dacoit gang and recovered snatched motorcycles, illicit weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said on Friday that SHO Dijkot Rana Asif Khan, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting Zia Rasool, Ameer Hamza, Waseem Saleem, Ehsan alias Saifullah and Amir.

The police recovered two snatched motorcycles, five pistols, mobile-phones, weapons, cash and other items from their possession, he added.

