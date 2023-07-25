Open Menu

5 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons, Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Gulberg police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its active members and recovered illegal weapons, motorcycles and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Gulberg police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its active members and recovered illegal weapons, motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to police spokesman, the police on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing five outlaws of a gang including their ring leader who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered cash of Rs.5.5 million, 2 motorcycles, 3 pistols, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

