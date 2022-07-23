UrduPoint.com

5 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The police have arrested five dacoits from two points and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said on Saturday that a team of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police, headed by ASI Amir Rafiq, conducted a raid near Dera Sain graveyard and arrested three dacoits including ring leader Hasnain Ishtiaq, Kamran and Azeem.

Samanabad police's ASI Mubasshar Hussain also arrested two robbers, Zeeshan and his accomplice, from Canal Park Samanabad.

All the accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered weapons, mobile-phones, cash and other items from them, he added.

