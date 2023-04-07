5 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sargodha Road police have busted a dacoit gang, arrested its five active members and recovered three motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items from them.

According to a spokesman, the police conducted raids near Nishatabad Railway Station and arrested five outlaws including ring leader Naveed and his accomplices Masha-Allah, Shehbaz, Usman and Muazzam Ali, who were wanted to the police of various police stations in dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered three motorcycles, pistols, mobile phones and cash from them, he added.