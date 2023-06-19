5 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested five dacoits and recovered four snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said on Monday that SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad Asim Rasheed Mahais conducted raids and arrested members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Gulzaib, Umair, Haidar Ali, Faisal and Yasir.

The police recovered stolen motorcycles, five pistols, Rs 20,000 in cash and mobile-phones from them while further investigation was under way, he added.