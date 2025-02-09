5 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Dijkot police have arrested five alleged dacoits of a gang including the ring leader and recovered weapons, cash, motorcycles and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO Dijkot police station on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in nabbing five active members of a dacoit gang including its ring leader Arsalan.

The accused were wanted to the police in various cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. while the police recovered 2 looted motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed 7 dacoity cases while further investigation was under progress, he added.