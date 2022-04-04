UrduPoint.com

5 Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter In Nowshera Jadeed Area

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 5 dacoits were killed in a police encounter here in Mouza Chak Noring area of Nowshera Jadeed Police Station on Monday.

According to police sources, Nowshera Jadeed Police Station received a report of snatching a motorcycle from Mouza Jamrani at Rescue 15.

Police placed pickets and cordoned off the area. The culprits opened fire on the police at one of the check posts when police tried to stop them. In response, police fired back to save their lives. As a result, five dacoits identified as Mohammad Siddique alias Dudu, Mohammad Saeed alias Sheido, Bashir Ahmed, Karim Bakhsh, and Mohammad Rafiq were killed and one of their accomplices managed to escape.

Snatched motorcycle, 2 rifles, and 3 pistols were recovered from dacoits. The slain robbers had injured police personnel in Lodhran area a few days ago and snatched his official weapons.

The killed dacoits were involved in several heinous crimes including murder, robbery and rape. They were wanted to Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran, and Multan police.

Nowshera Police Station has started legal action and started searching for the accomplice at large.

