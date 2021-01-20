5 dams ready for construction

UrduPoint.com
Wed 20th January 2021

As many as five dams including Winder, Papin, Pelar, Naulong and Garuk are ready for construction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as five dams including Winder, Papin, Pelar, Naulong and Garuk are ready for construction.

Sharing the details of these projects, sources told that these projects were multipurpose and once completed would help irrigate thousands of acres of land.

Feasibility studies and detailed engineering of all these projects has already been completed, they said.

Moreover, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is currently executing five hydropower power projects besides building two mega dams projects Mohmand and Diamer Basha.

The under construction hydropower projects were included Dasu, Keyal Khwar, Kurram Tangi, Warsak power and Mangla rehabilitation.

Similarly, they said currently score of hydropower projects were under operation of WAPDA which were providing thousands megawatt cheap hydel electricity to the national grid.

The projects which were currently under operation included Kurram Garhi Hydropower, Chitral Hydropower, Dubar Khwar, Golen Gol, Tarbela, Tarbela 4th Extension, Mangla, Neelum Jhelum, Ghazi Barotha, Jinnah, Rasul, Chashma, Dargai,Khan Khwar, Allai Khwar, Satapara, Renala, Shadiwal, Chichoki hydropower etc.

Moreover, future hydropower projects were included Akhori Dam, Basho Hydropower, Chitral Power Enhancement, Hingol dam project, Lower Palas Valley, Lower Spat Gahm middle Palas Valley hydropower, Murunji dam project, Patan, Tank Zam Project, Shyol dam, Tungas hydropower, Upper Palas Valley Hydropower, Upper Spat Gah Hydrower and Yulbo hydropower project.

