UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5-day Anti-polio Campaign Begins In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

5-day anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive was started across the 20 districts of Punjab from Monday.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesperson here that more than 14.182 million children up to the age of five would be vaccinated across the province.

The anti-polio campaign will be conducted in Attock, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Jhang, Kasur, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura and Sialkot districts.

The Punjab health department formed 33,000 teams for mobile and fixed sites in the province to conduct a successful polio campaign.

The training phase of micro planning and polio teams were completed before the campaign.

Masks and sanitizers were provided to the teams to protect against corona in all districts.

The health department urged the parents to vaccinate their children in order to get better results.

For any information, citizens were advised to contact 1033 Health helpline.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Polio Punjab Mobile Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Rajanpur Attock All From Million

Recent Stories

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

22 minutes ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

45 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

1 hour ago

Hania Aamir expresses heart-touching note after be ..

1 hour ago

All public, private educational institutions reope ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.