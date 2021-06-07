5-day anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive was started across the 20 districts of Punjab from Monday.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesperson here that more than 14.182 million children up to the age of five would be vaccinated across the province.

The anti-polio campaign will be conducted in Attock, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Jhang, Kasur, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura and Sialkot districts.

The Punjab health department formed 33,000 teams for mobile and fixed sites in the province to conduct a successful polio campaign.

The training phase of micro planning and polio teams were completed before the campaign.

Masks and sanitizers were provided to the teams to protect against corona in all districts.

The health department urged the parents to vaccinate their children in order to get better results.

For any information, citizens were advised to contact 1033 Health helpline.