5 day anti-polio campaign in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Over 430,000 children have been administered polio drops till second day of the on going polio campaign in all Tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP on Tuesday that 4,046 polio teams, 856 area In-charges, 242 medical officers participated in the five day campaign, observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

Dr Faiza said the drive was also being utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

"307 fixed centres have been set up while children coming from outside are being vaccinated at 147 transit points of the district," she added.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Waseem Riaz Khan tweeted that Rawalpindi Police was passionately working for the good cause to save our little-ones future.

He said around 850 cops had been deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure the security of anti-polio staff performing their duties during the campaign.

