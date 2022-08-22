UrduPoint.com

5-day Anti-polio Campaign Launched

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas inaugurated a five-day anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district by giving vaccine to nomad children at Pacca Garha, Kashmir Road here.

A total of 2,878 teams have been formed to vaccinate 7,62,472 children under five years of age.

As many as 2,676 mobile teams will go door to door, 133 fixed teams will go to dispensaries, Primary and rural health centers and hospitals, while 69 roaming teams will perform the national duty of providing polio vaccine to children at bus stands, important intersections, railway stations etc.

CEO Health Dr. Afzal Bhalli, while briefing the deputy commissioner, said that during the anti-polio campaign, a total of 11,909 children of high-risk population of nomads, Pakhtun refugees, temporary residents from other districts and workers working in brick kilns will be covered in the 99 union councils of the district.

