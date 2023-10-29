Open Menu

5-day Anti-polio Campaign To Begin From October 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) A five-day anti-polio campaign will begin in Peshawar, Khyber and Hangu districts tomorrow (Monday) along with the supplementary dose of vitamin A.

According to the district health officer KPK, over one point two million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during the drive, the private news channel reported.

All-out arrangements have been finalized by the national immunization campaign against Polio to save children from the crippling disease of polio.

About four thousand five hundred teams have been constituted to vaccinate the children from door to door.

mobile teams have also been formed which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas, flood-affected areas and other districts to accomplish the task.

The health department urged the religious scholars, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of the whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.

