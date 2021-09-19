5 day anti-polio campaign to start from Monday in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign would start from September Monday in district Khairpur targeting more than 501,222 children up to the age of five years to be vaccinated against the fatal disease.

Dstrict Health Officer (DHO) Khairpur, Dr Muhammad Hassan Abro on Sunday said all arrangements had been finalized for the campaign.

He said 840 mobile teams had been constituted which would visit all eight talukas areas including the remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task.

The DHO Khaurpur said the transit polio teams had also been constituted in the district, adding, which would be available at Railway Station, bus stops and various markets to facilitate masses.

He appealed to the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign a complete success.