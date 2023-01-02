UrduPoint.com

5-day Anti-polio Drive Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

5-day anti-polio drive begins

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign starrted here on Monday to administer polio vaccine drops to about 364,422 children across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Qaisar Khan inaugurated the campaign by giving polio vaccination drops to children.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to conduct the polio drive in a peaceful manner and achieve the set the target.

According to the health department over 1800 teams have been engaged to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

The DC said it was the national responsibility of parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.

The DC was of the opinion that an effective advocacy campaign should be pursued in order to encourage parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with the district administration to make the area polio free by administering polio vaccination drops to children during polio campaigns.

Related Topics

Polio Market From

Recent Stories

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its ..

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its activities

31 seconds ago
 Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains supp ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains support from region’s leading ma ..

30 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

2 hours ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

2 hours ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.