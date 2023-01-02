5-day anti-polio drive begins

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign starrted here on Monday to administer polio vaccine drops to about 364,422 children across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Qaisar Khan inaugurated the campaign by giving polio vaccination drops to children.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to conduct the polio drive in a peaceful manner and achieve the set the target.

According to the health department over 1800 teams have been engaged to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

The DC said it was the national responsibility of parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.

The DC was of the opinion that an effective advocacy campaign should be pursued in order to encourage parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with the district administration to make the area polio free by administering polio vaccination drops to children during polio campaigns.