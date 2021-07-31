UrduPoint.com

5-day Anti-polio Drive Continues In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:06 PM

The five-day anti-polio drive continues all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with more than 3.7 million children as set target during the vaccinated campaign

It is worth mentioning here that Anti-Polio campaigns are underway in 18 districts of the province, Coordinator Abdul Basit said.

He disclosed that 16,731 trained teams have been formed for the campaign.

Coordinator Abdul Basit said 15,965 mobile, 708 transit and 58 roaming teams were included in the overall campaign. He said that 4,385 area in-charges have also been posted and 26,719 personnel to protect polio teams.

