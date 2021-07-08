UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5-day Anti Polio Drive From Aug 2 For Immunizing 0.289 Million Children

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

5-day anti polio drive from Aug 2 for immunizing 0.289 million children

The five-day Polio eradication campaign will be started in Hyderabad district from August 02,2021 under which 289,343 children would be immunized against the crippling disease

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The five-day Polio eradication campaign will be started in Hyderabad district from August 02,2021 under which 289,343 children would be immunized against the crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming anti polio drive and directed the officers concerned to utilize all resources to make the campaign successful in the district.

He stressed for the need of maintaining negative environment sampling in the district so that polio virus could be eradicated.

While briefing the meeting, district focal person Dr.

Dileep informed that total 1,579 teams would be constituted to cover 100 percent target of the immunization in district Hyderabad.

Out of the 1579 teams, 1421 mobile teams, 120 fixed teams and 38 transit teams under supervision of 313 area In-charges and 104 Union Council Medical Officers would supervise the immunizing process in the district.

Anti polio drive will continue from August 02 to 06, 2021 during which all refusal cases would also be covered while district administration and Police will also provide strict security to the polio workers, focal person said.

Related Topics

Police Polio Mobile Hyderabad August All From

Recent Stories

Women Hold Less Than 1 in 3 Top Leadership Positio ..

6 minutes ago

BRI offers to boost business and trade cooperation ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 rapid tests of passengers conducted at ai ..

6 minutes ago

Taliban Delegation Met With Russian Envoy for Afgh ..

14 minutes ago

AJK Edu Dept asked its employees to desist from el ..

14 minutes ago

Tunisia virus situation catastrophic: health minis ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.