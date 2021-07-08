5-day anti polio drive from Aug 2 for immunizing 0.289 million children

The five-day Polio eradication campaign will be started in Hyderabad district from August 02,2021 under which 289,343 children would be immunized against the crippling disease

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The five-day Polio eradication campaign will be started in Hyderabad district from August 02,2021 under which 289,343 children would be immunized against the crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming anti polio drive and directed the officers concerned to utilize all resources to make the campaign successful in the district.

He stressed for the need of maintaining negative environment sampling in the district so that polio virus could be eradicated.

While briefing the meeting, district focal person Dr.

Dileep informed that total 1,579 teams would be constituted to cover 100 percent target of the immunization in district Hyderabad.

Out of the 1579 teams, 1421 mobile teams, 120 fixed teams and 38 transit teams under supervision of 313 area In-charges and 104 Union Council Medical Officers would supervise the immunizing process in the district.

Anti polio drive will continue from August 02 to 06, 2021 during which all refusal cases would also be covered while district administration and Police will also provide strict security to the polio workers, focal person said.