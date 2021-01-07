5-Day anti-polio drive from Jan 11

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 885, 000 children under five years of age would be received anti-polio drops during a five day drive which would commence in the entire district from Jan 11 to 15.

Talking to APP, Incharge Anti-polio drive District Health Authority,Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said that around 2964 polio teams including 1500 mobile teams, 307 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Union council medical officers and 400 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 885,000 children . Hussain told that with the coordinated efforts of Government and World Health Organization, polio workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating children below five years of age.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved." He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said.

The Incharge said that no polio case has been detected in Rawalpindi, adding Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.