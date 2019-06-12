5-Day anti-polio drive from June 17

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :More than 740,000 children under five years of age will be received anti-polio drops during a five-day drive which would commence in three tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas from June 17 to 21.

Talking to APP ,Incharge Anti-polio drive District Health Authority,Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said that around 2000 polio teams including 1500 mobile teams, 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Union council medical officers and 400 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 740,000 children than five years in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, GujarKhan, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/ Chaklala cantonments boards area.

Hussain told that with the coordinated efforts of Government and World Health Organization, polio workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating children below five years of age.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved." He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio.

Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said.

The Incharge said that no polio case has been detected in Rawalpindi, while environmental samples for polio virus tested negative after a long period in May.

He said that Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.