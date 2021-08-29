UrduPoint.com

5-day Anti-polio Drive From Sep 20

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

5-day anti-polio drive from Sep 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal Sunday said that COVID-19 related standard operating procedure (SOPs) would be followed in letter and spirit during the five-day anti-polio drive being commenced from September 20.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that to make the Polio campaign successful, training of union council Incharges of mobile polio teams was underway under the supervision of health officers of the Health Authority.

During the campaign, 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 719,000 children of less than five years of age in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

Dr Faiza said that SOPs"s regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive while wearing face masks and use of sanitiser would also be mandatory for polio teams.

Meanwhile, Incharge of the anti-polio drive Muhammad islam informed that 396 area in charges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps had been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a successful. "307 fixed centres would also be set up to administer drops," he added. A sufficient quantity of vaccines is available, and no stone will be left unturned in efforts to make the campaign a successful.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

/395

Related Topics

Polio Mobile September Sunday All From

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

21 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ti ..

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

1 hour ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

1 hour ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.