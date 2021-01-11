UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

5-DAY Anti-polio drive kicks off

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district of Rawalpindi on Monday to cover more than 885,000 children below five years age.

In-charge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that 2964 polio teams , 270 health centers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals are participating in the drive.

During the campaign, he said, over 280,000 children have been so far administered the polio vaccine on first day while 885,000 children is the set target of the campaign which would be achieved by January 15.

He said polio drops were also being administered at transit points to ensure that all children be immunized below five years age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

