5-day anti-polio drive kicks off from Feb 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The polio eradication campaign in the provincial capital will be observed from February 28 to March 4 in which around 1.97 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

These details were disclosed in a meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha here on Friday.

The meeting was informed that about 6,800 polio teams of the Health Department would perform duty to accomplish the task.

The DC said that all relevant departments should perform their duty vigilantly to achieve 100 per cent target. He clarified that every round of polio was important therefore, awareness of parents should be continued before and during the campaign.

"The country must be made polio-free for the health and future of our children" he said. He added that for complete eradication of polio, everyone needs to continue working with national spirit.