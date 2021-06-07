5-day anti-polio drive kicks off under strict COVID-SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district here on Monday to cover more than 718,000 children of below five years age.

Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal Sohail informed that around 2,864 polio teams, 663 area in charges, 240 medical officers, and allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals were participating in the drive.

The CEO said that standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

She said the polio drops were also being administered at 129 transit points and 307 fixed centres to ensure that all children be immunized below five years of age.

Dr Faiza informed that Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan himself administered the drops to children at Railway station and bus terminals today so that every child must be vaccinated coming from outside the city.

She said that staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Meanwhile, Incaharge Anti-polio drive Muhammad islam told APP that over 280,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine on the first day while 718,000 children, the set target of the campaign would be achieved by June 11,2021.

