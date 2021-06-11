The five day national anti-polio campaign successfully concluded in two major districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Mirpur and Muzaffarabad on Friday, the State Health authorities said

In the lake district of Mirpur, mobile teams of the State Health Authorities visited door to door and administered anti-polio drops to the children under five years of age.

The authorities had set the target of administrating the anti-polio drops to a total of 63741 children.

The health authorities underlined that no case of polio disease emerged anywhere in AJK for last two decades.