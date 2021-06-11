UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5-day Anti-polio Drive Successfully Concludes In AJK's 2 Major Districts

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:18 PM

5-day anti-polio drive successfully concludes in AJK's 2 Major districts

The five day national anti-polio campaign successfully concluded in two major districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Mirpur and Muzaffarabad on Friday, the State Health authorities said

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The five day national anti-polio campaign successfully concluded in two major districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Mirpur and Muzaffarabad on Friday, the State Health authorities said.

In the lake district of Mirpur, mobile teams of the State Health Authorities visited door to door and administered anti-polio drops to the children under five years of age.

The authorities had set the target of administrating the anti-polio drops to a total of 63741 children.

The health authorities underlined that no case of polio disease emerged anywhere in AJK for last two decades.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

$1.1 billion allocated to import Covid vaccine, po ..

17 minutes ago

Naval Chief calls on Air Chief at AHQ

17 minutes ago

Tennis: French Open results

21 minutes ago

Rumi terms budget best amid challenges, seeks 2 pc ..

21 minutes ago

Salient features Income Tax measures, reliefs

21 minutes ago

KP Agriculturists welcome Rs12bn allocation in bud ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.