5-day Anti-polio Drive To Inaugurate On Oct 24 In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive will inaugurate on Monday (October 24) in Bannu district in which a total of 253,274 children aged up to five years to be vaccinated against the polio.

A total of 1125 mobile teams, 68 fixed and 72 transit teams have been constituted to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

Similarly, a six member expert team of the National Emergency Centers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two-member team from the National Emergency Operation Center have arrived in Bannu to monitor the drive and assist the district administration in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said it was not the responsibility only of the government to prevent the deadly diseases, but each of the individuals of the society should share his responsibility to make the entire zone completely polio-free.

He also appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated against the deadly disease.

He also asked people to not pay heed to negative propaganda against polio and play a role in eradicating polio from the entire district.

He said the arrangements had already been reviewed in meetings with all stakeholders to make the entire drive a success and conduct it in a peaceful manner.

He also directed the staff deployed for the campaign to leave no stone unturned to reach out to each child and administer anti-polio drops.

