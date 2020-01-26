UrduPoint.com
5-day Anti-polio Drive To Start From February 17

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

5-day anti-polio drive to start from February 17

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :More than 855,000 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during a five day drive to be commence in the entire district from February 17.

Talking to APP, Incharge Anti-polio drive District Health Authority, Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said 1309 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 855, 131 children less than five years of age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. Hussain said 42 fixed centers and transit points have been designated for the purpose. Moreover, he added that 236 Union council Supervisors and 627 area incharges have also been deployed.

He said children who missed immunization for certain reasons including being out of city or not present at home etc.

during the previous campaign concluded on November 29, would be covered during the drive being commenced from Feb 17.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned to make the campaign a success, he said.

The Incharge urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved."He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq has directed the city police officer to make arrangements for provision of foolproof security to the polio teams.

