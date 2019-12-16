UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5-day Countrywide Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:40 AM

5-day countrywide anti-polio drive kicks off today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A Five-day countrywide polio immunization drive Kicks off today (Monday) during which children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops.

During a five-day campaign in Punjab 19 million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine.

In Sindh over 2.

3 million children while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan over six point seven million and 2.5 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops respectively, PTV/Radio/Private news channels reported.

Health Officers urged the parents religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving all-possible efforts to immunize all the children of the country against the crippling disease.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun receives &#039;Journey of the Un ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to French Pres ..

10 hours ago

WAM takes part in 47th General Assembly of FANA in ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives AAAID Chairman and Boar ..

10 hours ago

National preparations for next 50 years are import ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.