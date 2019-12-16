5-day countrywide anti-polio drive kicks off today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A Five-day countrywide polio immunization drive Kicks off today (Monday) during which children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops.

During a five-day campaign in Punjab 19 million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine.

In Sindh over 2.

3 million children while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan over six point seven million and 2.5 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops respectively, PTV/Radio/Private news channels reported.

Health Officers urged the parents religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving all-possible efforts to immunize all the children of the country against the crippling disease.