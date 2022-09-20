5-day COVID vaccination drive for children aged 5-11 continued: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel Tuesday urged the parents to vaccinate their children against the COVID-19 during the 5-day immunization drive for children under aged 5-11 which would continue till September 24.

"The campaign is successfully continued in Islamabad, Sindh and Punjab schools", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He also expressed satisfaction that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children was moving forward smoothly which would expand all over the country in next phases, adding, over 8 million children would receive two doses of Pfizer vaccine.

"The basic aim of the vaccination is to protect the future generation against the virus," he said.

Ministry of Health with the coordination of Ministry of education have completed NADRA based data of school children for the vaccination, he added.

Government would carry out the vaccination campaign in different stages, he said, adding, in first phase 64 million Pfizer doses were approved upon which 16 million doses were yet we have received.

The children would be administered two doses for full protection against the virus with an interval of 21 days after the first dose, he mentioned.

Replying a question, he thanked US government that US through USAID, is supporting the Government of Pakistan's COVID-19 pediatric vaccination campaign for 5 to 11-year-old children.