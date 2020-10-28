UrduPoint.com
5-day Cross-culture Dialogue For Inclusive Society Starts

Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A five-day cross-culture dialogue to promote inclusive society in the country started in Bara Gali campus of University of Peshawar with 70 students and experts of the fields from across the country.

The dialogue was organized by department of Criminology, University of Peshawar in collaboration with Provincial directorate of Youth Affairs and KP office of Ombudsperson.

During the five day, the participants especially the students from different background and cultures would be educated and sensitized about gender issues, human rights, culture integration, religious harmony, youth's civic engagement, harassment, gender-based violence, role of youth in polio eradication, youth social and political participation and sustainable development.

Experts from the field will facilitate the five-day agenda with youth delegates aging from 18 to 30 from University of Punjab, Jamshoro University Sindh, University of Peshawar and other areas of the country.

Chairman Department of Criminology Prof Dr Basharat Hussain told APP that the motive of the event is to transform 60 percent youth of Pakistan in a way where they could understand and respect the cultural values of each others, become self-powered, have an active role in participation in social and political spheres and work for an inclusive society.

The experts included Assistant Professor Department of Social Work University of Peshawar (UoP) Dr Muhammad Ibrar, Director Youth Affairs KP Saleem Jan, Director General Galiyat Development Authority Syed Tehsin Shah, CEO FES Pakistan Safeer ullah Khan, CEO Theatre Wallay; and Amna Durrani, Director Programs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women will participate in the said event.

