5-day DNA Workshop Concludes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Punjab University Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) and the Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) jointly organized a 5-day DNA Sequencing training workshop.
In this regard, the concluding ceremony was presided over by the founding Director CEMB, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Riazuddin. On this occasion, Director CAMB Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq, Ex-Director CEMB Prof Dr Kausar Malik, faculty members and participants from diverse institutes across Pakistan were present.
Dr Sheikh Riazuddin congratulated the participants and lauded the efforts of Dr Farooq Sabar and the organizing team. He highlighted the pivotal role the Centre has played as a pioneering institute of Molecular Biology in Pakistan and expressed optimism for the continuity of such workshops in the future.
He hoped that the knowledge gained during the workshop will contribute significantly to advancements in Molecular Biology across the country.
Dr Rehan Sadiq while welcoming the participants highlighted the significance of the workshop in advancing DNA sequencing expertise in the country. He said that in the 5-day workshop participants from University of Sindh Jamshoro, Baqai Medical University, Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan etc shared their perspectives on the enriching workshop. Prof Dr Kausar Malik delivered vote of thanks to both participants and the guests. Later, souvenirs were presented to the participants and organisers .
