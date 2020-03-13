UrduPoint.com
5-day Free Drawing Workshop For Art Enthusiasts From Monday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:36 PM

Islamabad Academy of Arts will start a 5-days free drawing workshop for young students of arts and crafts here from Monday (16 March)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Academy of Arts will start a 5-days free drawing workshop for young students of arts and crafts here from Monday (16 March).

The workshop will take place from 1-5 pm for five days at Islamabad academy of Arts for the aspirants of aged 16 and above, an official told APP.

During the workshop, learners would be taught creative use of pencil, charcoal, oil pastels, soft pastels, water colors ink and pen and outdoor drawing.

According to the management, the workshop is aimed at providing students a chance to explore their creative side other than normal studying routine.

Experts would teach different painting and drawing technique to participants regarding their aptitude, he said.

