5-day Gul-e-Dawoodi Exhibition Starts At University Of Agriculture

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:53 PM

A five-day Gul-e-Dawoodi (Daisies) exhibition started here at University of Agriculture here on Wednesday wherein 30 varieties of Gul-e-Dawoodi have been put on display

The Department of Horticulture, University of Agriculture, Peshawar has organized the exhibition inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of the varsity Prof Dr Jahan Bakht. Secretary Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dawood Khan was the special guest on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor Dr Jahan Bakht appreciated the efforts to increase the growth and duration of Daisy and asked the students to use the research not only for obtaining a degree but also for the development of the country and the nation.

Dr. Masood Ahmed and Dr Fazal Wahid of Horticulture department briefed the participants about the research work and said that two research scholars are doing research on varieties of daisies. They explained to the participants about the capabilities, benefits and types of flowers on display.

Scholars and students including Chairman Department of Horticulture Prof Dr Abdul Matin Khattak, Director Climate Change Sciences Prof Dr Humayun, Director Quality Assurance Prof Dr Muhammad Arif, Dr Muhammad Sajid, Dr Gohar Ayub, Muhammad Tahir, Dr Imran Ahmed and Dr Inamullah were also present on the occasion.

