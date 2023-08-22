5-day Independence Day celebrations concludes at PMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The 5-day series of events organized under the theme of "Pehchan" to celebrate Independence Day by the Prime Society for Literature & Arts (PAL) concluded on Tuesday at Peshawar Medical College (PMC).

Professor Dr Hafeez ur Rahman, Dean of PMC, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Prof. Dr Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal of PMC, faculty members, and students from PMC, PDC, and RNC participated in the ceremony.

The chief guest awarded prizes to students who performed excellently in various competitions, including speeches, Milli Naghma, essay writing, poetry, quizzes, painting, and videography.

These events were organized to celebrate the greatest gift of Allah in the form of our independence through various activities aimed at refreshing the true essence of the ideology of Pakistan in the youth, enabling them to embark on a journey of self-discovery.

The events were designed to revisit the heroic and great sacrifices made by the Muslims of the subcontinent for self-determination.

These events were organized to remind the youth of our homeland's significant and sensitive ideological and geographical position and instil in their patriotism, empowering them to courageously and determinedly safeguard our free homeland's ideological and geographical boundaries.

Dr Najibul Haq spoke at the inaugural session and delivered a presentation on Dr Allama Iqbal's famous poems "Shikwa and Jawab-e-Shikwa." Dr Najib cited the intellectual contribution of the great philosopher to the revival of islam and the self-actualization of the Muslim ummah.

In the speech competition Hamza Farooq, a 3rd-year MBBS, secured first place. In the urdu Essay Writing competition for males, Adeeb Yousafzai took the first position, while in the female competition, Sarah Shoaib, a 3rd-year MBBS, secured the first position. In the English Essay Writing competition for males, Fazlullah, 2nd Year MBBS, was declared the winner, while in the female English competition, Amina Saqib, 5th Year MBBS, won first place.

In the Poetry Writing competition for males, M. Hassan Wahid, Final Year MBBS, grabbed the first prize and In the female competition, Zobia Ali, 3rd Year, secured first place. In the Painting Competition for female Karobi Farooq, First Year MBBS was awarded the first position. In the Milli Naghma competition, Hamza Farooq, 3rd Year MBBS, achieved first place while in the Videography Competition Ali Rahman, 4th Year BSN, stood first in the male competition and Muizza Batool, Final Year MBBS, was declared first in the female competition.