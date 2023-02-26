5-day International Gastroenterology Conference concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The five-day International Gastroenterology Conference, organised by the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology, concluded at a local hotel, here on Sunday.

On the last day of the conference, the nursing staff and paramedics of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) were imparted practical training of endoscopy. Professor Ghiyas-un-Nabi Taiyab and Chief Organiser of the Conference Professor Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that only those doctors were considered successful who had well-trained and well-equipped nursing staff as well as paramedics.

Foreign doctors, gastroenterologists and experts admitted at the conference that the Gastroenterology Department of the LGH was one of the best institutions of its kind where patients were being provided all international standard health facilities of endoscopy, colonoscopy, etc.

Professor Toor said that 127 research papers were read during the conference, whereas 80 lectures were delivered by the participants. He said that more than 3,000 doctors participated in the conference, who were provided with hands-on-training about endoscopy procedures. He said that sensitisation of timely diagnosing and treatment of various diseases was need of the hour, to be spread more and more in society. He said that not only patients but their attendants were especially responsible to approach hospitals in case of any disease.

The foreign participants in the conference were also provided with an opportunity to visit old historical places of Lahore City. After the tour, foreign doctors termed it the best part of their life to visit Lahore, meet its dwellers, enjoy their hospitality and experience classic traditions of love and respect for the guests.