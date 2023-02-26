UrduPoint.com

5-day International Gastroenterology Conference Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

5-day International Gastroenterology Conference concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The five-day International Gastroenterology Conference, organised by the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology, concluded at a local hotel, here on Sunday.

On the last day of the conference, the nursing staff and paramedics of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) were imparted practical training of endoscopy. Professor Ghiyas-un-Nabi Taiyab and Chief Organiser of the Conference Professor Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that only those doctors were considered successful who had well-trained and well-equipped nursing staff as well as paramedics.

Foreign doctors, gastroenterologists and experts admitted at the conference that the Gastroenterology Department of the LGH was one of the best institutions of its kind where patients were being provided all international standard health facilities of endoscopy, colonoscopy, etc.

Professor Toor said that 127 research papers were read during the conference, whereas 80 lectures were delivered by the participants. He said that more than 3,000 doctors participated in the conference, who were provided with hands-on-training about endoscopy procedures. He said that sensitisation of timely diagnosing and treatment of various diseases was need of the hour, to be spread more and more in society. He said that not only patients but their attendants were especially responsible to approach hospitals in case of any disease.

The foreign participants in the conference were also provided with an opportunity to visit old historical places of Lahore City. After the tour, foreign doctors termed it the best part of their life to visit Lahore, meet its dwellers, enjoy their hospitality and experience classic traditions of love and respect for the guests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Hotel Visit Sunday All Best Love

Recent Stories

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emirati’ initiative to provide ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

2 hours ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.