5-day National Polio-eradication Drive Kicks Off In AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th May, 2025) Like rest of the country, 05-day integrated nation-wide polio eradication drive commenced in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday.
The anti-polio campaign will continue till May 30 without any break.
At least 7, 42, 500 children under 5 years of age, targeted to be administered the Polio vaccine in all 10 districts of the liberated territory as announced by the State Health authorities, the AJK State Health Department sources told APP.
At least 3995 mobile teams of para medical staff will be constituted to visit door to door to administer the polio vaccine drops during the campaign across AJK - where a total of 448 fixed centers at local govt. hospitals and subordinate health facilities, will be established by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department with the coordination of the World Health Organization (WHO).
A total of 169 transit points will be set up for conducting the drive under the supervision of the concerned area in charges, the sources said.
A central polio control room will be set up in the office of the Provincial Program Manager EPI in AJK State’s metropolis Muzaffarabad to monitor the drive besides to receive any complaint by official phone No. 05822-920791.
At least 76656 children under 05 years of age will be administered the polio vaccine.
District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain told that in Mirpur district over 431 mobile teams of paramedics in all 51 zones will visit door to door besides serving at the 41 fixed centers and the 14 transit points to administer the polio vaccine.
It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there had been no any case of polio disease to any child detected in any part of Azad Jammu & Kashmir during over last 24 years.
