5-day National Polio-eradication Drive Successfully Concludes In AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 11:54 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Oct, 2023) A nation-wide 5-day polio-eradication drive successfully concluded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday, official sources confirmed.

A total of 720172 Children under 5 years of were targeted to be immunised during the 5-day national polio-eradication drive throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir that launched on October 02, State health authorities told APP here.

Like across the country, the 5~day integrated national anti-polio campaign concluded in this region on Friday securing the target to extremely greater extent, authorities asserted.

The AJK State Health Services Department had set the target of immunizing over 7.20 lakh under 5 years of age with the Polio vaccine and vitamin ‘A’ drops in all 10 districts in the liberated territory.

The State Health Department sources underlined that only in AJK’s capital district of Muzaffarabad, over 1.

17 lakh children up to five years were targeted to be administered the Polio vaccines and vitamin 'A' drops during the drive, which continued till Oct. 06 without any pause.

The anti-polio campaign also successfully exercised in the lake district of Mirpur AJK where at least 73082 children under 05 years of age were targeted to be administered the polio vaccine and vitamin' 'A' drops.

In Mirpur district 431 mobile teams of paramedics in all 28 zones visited door to door besides serving at the 42 fixed centers and the 14 transit points to administer the polio vaccine and vitamin 'A' drops to under~05 children, the sources said.

The state health authorities claimed that there had been no any case of polio disease to any child detected in any part of Azad Jammu & Kashmir during over the last 23 years.

More Stories From Pakistan