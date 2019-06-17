UrduPoint.com
5-day Oil Painting Workshop Begins At Alhamra Art Gallery

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:33 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized a five-day oil painting workshop at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized a five-day oil painting workshop at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall here on Monday.

Ex-principal of College of Art & Design, Punjab University Dr Rahat Naveed Masood opened the fine-day workshop and deliver a lecture to students about oil painting by demonstrating his skill.

A total of 25 participants registered themselves for the workshop. Highly potential teachers will teach participants oil painting and its techniques.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Pakistani youth were having immense talent and they should be provided platforms for exhibiting their skills and creative ideas at national and international level.

He further said Pakistani youth were keen to learn different mediums of art and we have arranged the workshop so students could learn oil painting and could flourish in this field.

Alhamra is determined to make the workshop an annual feature to promote young artists," he stressed.

The workshop will continue till June 21 and certificates will be given to the students at the end of the workshop.

