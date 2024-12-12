5-day polio drive from Dec 16

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The 5-day polio vaccination campaign will start across the district on December 16.

During this period, over 824,000 children under the age of 5 will be administered the polio vaccine. In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the arrangements. The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, CEO Health, DHO Preventive Services, Deputy District Health Officers, representatives from WHO, and officials from relevant departments, while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.

Deputy Commissioner stated that no child under the age of five should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the campaign. He instructed the health department and other relevant officials to effectively monitor the polio teams in the field and ensure better coordination among the officials of the relevant institutions during the polio eradication campaign.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority briefed the meeting that during the polio vaccination campaign, from December 16 to December 18, polio teams would go door-to-door to administer the vaccine to children under five, and any children who miss the vaccine for any reason would receive it during a catch-up activity on December 19 and 20. He reported that 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed for the polio vaccination campaign. He further mentioned that to monitor the performance of the polio teams in the field, 667 area in-charges and 132 union council monitoring officers will be deployed.