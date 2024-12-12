5-day Polio Drive From Dec 16
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The 5-day polio vaccination campaign will start across the district on December 16.
During this period, over 824,000 children under the age of 5 will be administered the polio vaccine. In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the arrangements. The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, CEO Health, DHO Preventive Services, Deputy District Health Officers, representatives from WHO, and officials from relevant departments, while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.
Deputy Commissioner stated that no child under the age of five should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the campaign. He instructed the health department and other relevant officials to effectively monitor the polio teams in the field and ensure better coordination among the officials of the relevant institutions during the polio eradication campaign.
Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority briefed the meeting that during the polio vaccination campaign, from December 16 to December 18, polio teams would go door-to-door to administer the vaccine to children under five, and any children who miss the vaccine for any reason would receive it during a catch-up activity on December 19 and 20. He reported that 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed for the polio vaccination campaign. He further mentioned that to monitor the performance of the polio teams in the field, 667 area in-charges and 132 union council monitoring officers will be deployed.
Recent Stories
SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..
Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PIC imposes fine on Director Excise for withholding information2 minutes ago
-
5-day polio drive from Dec 162 minutes ago
-
Ghotki police recover large consignment of weapons2 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts special anti-drug awareness campaign in collaboration with ANF2 minutes ago
-
Nomination process for Haripur Press Club elections completed, scrutiny on December 172 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s humanitarian support reaches Malaysia safely12 minutes ago
-
AJK civil servants visit PIC, highlighting healthcare excellence12 minutes ago
-
Female drug trafficker arrested12 minutes ago
-
Special ceremony held to celebrate Mountains Day in Gilgit12 minutes ago
-
Empowering Youth Key to Sindh's Future Development12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi lauds PFUJ workers' efforts12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on dangers of drug abuse held at Women University Mardan12 minutes ago