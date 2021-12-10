UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

5-day polio immunisation campaign from Dec 13:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia Friday said that the last polio immunisation campaign of the year would start from Dec 13, during which 527,555 children would be vaccinated by 5,488 trained workers.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that micro-planning should be adopted for the campaign so that no child was left without polio drops.

The meeting was informed that 169 medical officers had been assigned the task in 167 union councils of the district, while 2,264 mobile, 202 permanent and 82 transit teams had been formed.

Dr Tariq Hassan said that during the five-day campaign, 45,554 children would be administered vaccine in Bhera tehsil, 49,548 in Bhalwal, 65384 in Kot Momin, 48934 in Shahpur, 47,417 in Sahiwal, 52,394 in Salanwali and 218,220 children in Sargodha tehsil.

He said that 305 employees of the education Department, 93 of Welfare Department, 60 of the Civil Defence and nine of others would also be part of the polio campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan

