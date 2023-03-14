UrduPoint.com

5-day Rain Spell Expected In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

5-day rain spell expected in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted five-day rain spell from March16-20 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Thursday (March 16) and may persist till Monday.

Rain-wind thunderstorm and hailstorm are expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

Isolated snowfall over the high mountains of Chitral, Dir, Upper Swat and Kohistan districts is expected during the forecast period.

Rain may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the period.

