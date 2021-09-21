UrduPoint.com

5-day Training Of Master Trainers Begins

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:30 PM

5-day training of master trainers begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education (L&NFBE) Department has initiated a five-day training of master trainers about Accelerated Learning Programme for the Primary Section (ALP-P) in five districts with the technical assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Additional secretary, director training, deputy chief adviser JICA and provincial coordinator JICA-AQAL project were present.

Under the ALP-P, L&NFBE has set up the ALP non-formal schools in five districts of south Punjab to provide a second chance to those children who are not able to join any formal school or who have dropped out. These schools will provide primary education to such students with a new curriculum and textbooks in thirty-two months.

Curriculum and textual material have been specifically designed according to the newly approved Single National Curriculum.

