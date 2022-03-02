UrduPoint.com

5-day Training Program Concludes At Executive Training Centre Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 06:41 PM

A five-day training program for trainers organized by the Executive Training Center at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) concluded on Wednesday

The purpose of this training program was to enhance the capacity of training teachers. The session was attended by Assistant Professors, Lecturers, and Visiting Teachers.

Commissioner Capt. (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob also specially participated in this training program and talked to the participants of the training and got acquainted with their teaching activities.

The IUB has set up an Executive Training Center for teachers at the varsity on the special instructions of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. The training center provides training programs for teaching and non-teaching and regular training of administrative staff.

The said training course is a special program of the Executive Training Center in which employees from other institutions besides the IUB also come for training.

