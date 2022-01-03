5-day training programme begins at SIDA office

UrduPoint.com

The Chairman of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Abdul Basit Soomro Monday said that the Sindh government and SIDA have started a training programme for the new engineers under which 4,000 engineers will be provided different types of technical trainings

The Chairman informed here while speaking at a workshop at SIDA's head office that a preliminary 5-day training program had been started for 30 engineers at SIDA's office.

Soomro said the authority wanted to impart modern irrigation skills to its workforce for improved irrigation services.

The Managing Director of SIDA Pretam Das said the need was being felt to provide updated training to the young engineers.

The General Manager Transition Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan apprised that the engineers were being given training about the Hydraulic Structure Desninig, Survey and Leveling.

The authority's spokesman Hizbullah Mangrio informed that the Sindh government had earmarked a budget for training of the irrigation engineers in its Annual Development Plan for fiscal 2021-22.

