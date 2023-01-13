UrduPoint.com

5-day Training Workshop On Cheese Making Concluded

January 13, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development department Punjab under the project 'Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers & Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain,' organised five-day hands-on training on cheese making which was concluded here on FridayChairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and Director General Research Livestock Department Dr Sajjad co-chaired the concluding ceremony of training and distributed certificates among participants, while Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 25 participants/professionals from public and private sectors including dairy farmers, veterinary officers, dieticians & consultants were present.

During the training, experts imparted theoretical, practical knowledge, techniques and skills to participant regarding food safety management systems in dairy industry, introduction of cheese & role of pasteurisation in cheese production, practical demonstration & production of soft, hard & artisan cheese, nutritional facts and health benefits of cheese, fostering entrepreneurship through business incubation, industry analysis, market strategy, promotion and advertisement of cheese variants etc.

